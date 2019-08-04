The Alliance for Justice and Accountability, a coalition of progressive organizations across the United States, has urged the US Commission for International Religious Freedom to move India into Tier 1 of "Countries of Particular Concern," on account of the continuing deterioration in the human rights and religious freedom situation in India.
USCIRF had recently issued a statement, condemning the brutal and merciless lynching of Tabrez Ansari in the Indian state of Jharkhand. While the AJA coalition welcomes USCIRF's statement on a shameful and inhuman murder of a young man on the basis of his religious identity, we believe the U.S. needs to take a stronger stance on the rapid intensification of violence against religious minorities and “lower” castes in India.
Tabrez Ansari's mob lynching is particularly nerve-wracking since the beating, caught on video tape, continued for about 12 hours, at the end of which police took the victim into custody. He was taken to hospital only after four days, where he died of his injuries.
The Alliance for Justice and Accountability has pledged to work with people of all faiths to defend India from the onslaught of hate and divisiveness.
The Alliance for Justice and Accountability
Via E-mail
