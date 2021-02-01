While relaxing after a few days at work, many thoughts flashed through my mind about my 37-year career in nursing. Before I started my mission at City of Hope in Duarte, California, 14 years ago, I had good memories of working in multiple organizations. Coming to City of Hope, I had found a compassionate, well‐organized and top‐tier organization. About a month after starting my mission at COH, I told myself and my family that I have found my calling here.
In these times, when the world struggles through the COVID‐19 pandemic, I want to share some of my thoughts about working at COH and my experiences as a nurse. Our organization stood directly in the path of this horrible disease with a patient population that is most vulnerable to infection. Our leadership was proactive and responded very quickly to put protections in place. In a matter of days, we started conserving essential protective gear and supplies, restricted visitors to patient rooms to reduce exposure, started screening staff daily for symptoms and serving healthy food at work.
We heard news stories of nurses elsewhere working without proper masks, using plastic bags as gowns and face coverings. Hence, I really salute our COH leadership for foresight and proactive steps. Almost a year later, we have not lacked PPE and other resources. Our managers worked alongside us at times and ensured that all employees are well taken care of. I am proud to be a nurse at City of Hope and working with our well managed and compassionate teams.
Instead of talking about the pandemic, I want to recognize our staff who delivered when our patients needed us the most. I have seen this pandemic bring out the best in my co‐workers. Each and every nurse at COH accepted the challenge at hand, to care for our patients with skill and compassion. Each day we encountered different situations and experiences. We stood together, prayed during every shift huddle for the entire world and helped each other combat our own personal stress.
We had not been able to socialize, vacations were put on hold, kids started distant learning, etc. This has been especially hard on night shift nurses who are used to the routine of kids going to school while they slept; now they have to be awake to help kids with distance learning. Through all this personal turmoil, nurses rose to the occasion and continued delivering quality nursing care, communicating condition updates to families, helping patient video call their families, etc. The nursing team calmed patients and offered comfort when family could not be present. Our sincere leaders continuously motivated us in turn, thus enabling our commitment to the task at hand. Without our leaders, we could not have delivered this quality care for the community.
The COVID pandemic has hit humankind hard. Patients are dying alone all over the world without family members nearby to comfort them. Our team leaders made sure nobody dies alone at COH, even while adhering to all pandemic protocols.
Nurses are presented with the privilege to play the role of a patient’s mother or father or sibling or child. For me personally, caring for the sickest of the sick is an honor and blessing and especially now, I treasure my bedside interaction time with patients. The humbling patient experiences that continually present itself, motivate me to stay on course in my life’s mission. Our organization is a beacon of hope for everyone at every level, patient, nurse or community.
Sobha Akkar, RN
Via E-mail
