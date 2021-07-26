Two weeks ago, U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen issued a court order invalidating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The order directed the government to stop processing new DACA applications while allowing the processing of renewals pending appeals.
Asian Americans Advancing Justice issued the following statement in response to this ruling:
“We are disappointed by the decision from Judge Hanen, who has a history of anti-immigrant rulings and is playing politics with people’s lives by attacking this program that is widely supported by Americans. We remain confident that the DACA program is on firm legal ground, having been upheld by numerous courts, including the U.S Supreme Court. We urge the federal government to swiftly appeal this case. The DACA program provides a measure of security to more than 800,000 of our community members, including 16,000 Asian Americans.
“Fortunately, as a result of endless advocacy from community members, we received the good news last week that the Senate budget reconciliation package will include immigration provisions. We applaud Congress in acting to offer a path to citizenship for DACA recipients and all undocumented youth. We urge them to include Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, farm workers, and all essential workers in the budget reconciliation package. Congress must pass this budget and provide the pathway to citizenship that is long overdue.”
Liza deVilla Emeen
Advancing Justice-LA
Via E-mail
