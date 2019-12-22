The rape and murder and later burning of the body of a woman doctor in Hyderabad has exposed the hidden anger of mothers and daughters all over India against the inaction of the police and delaying tactics of the court system. The statement of the home minister of Telangana who blamed the victim instead of condemning the heinous act by the criminals added fuel to the fire. The state government with the help of police murdered all the criminals in daylight as part of an encounter. At once, people got a sense of relief while political parties offered different opinions that this killing by encounter will set a bad precedence and mobs will start demanding quick justice and nation will be undergoing a chaotic situation.
The after-effects of this incident have forced the state governments, central government and the Supreme Court to make comments with regards to delayed justice which many thought was denying justice. Demands in UP and Delhi for Nirbhaya convictions came into the open, and the president refused to pardon the criminals and they got hanged.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka state by-election results have come as a shock for the opposition. Among 15 MLAs who contested from the BJP, 12 won and Congress got two and one independent won. JDS got zero. All these people who joined BJP and got removed from the speaker have sent a strong message to all the parties. Shiv Sena must have been the first to get the shock as they decided to support NDA on the citizens registration bill. The bill got passed by the Lok Sabha and will come in front of the upper house soon.
How long will the Sena be able to be with unholy partners like Congress and Sharad Pawar? Will they oppose granting of citizenship to persecuted Hindus Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians coming from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh? Can they oppose the expulsion of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas from many parts of India?
Shashi Tharoor and Owaissi are saying the bill is anti-Islam and anti-Muslim. Shashi Tharoor is supporting and thanking U.S. congressmen and women for raising the Kashmir issue in the U.S. Congress and Senate.
It looks like Modi and Amit Shah’s plans of taking Kashmir, Ayodhya, Triple Tallaq, NRC, etc., has separated the nationalists who want India to be just like any other nation from pseudo-secular Left Congress and anti-Hindu forces.
Looks like India under Modi will be behaving like other democratic countries where majority religion gets priority and all others get equal constitutional rights. We may also see a uniform civil code becoming part of our constitution. Temple money going towards payment of pensions for pastors, moulvis and haz will come to an end soon.
Chidambaram and many of his congress friends are attacking the Indian economy while Narayan Murthy, CEO of Infosys, is admiring the government. Modi’s popularity has sky rocketed and he is considered one of the three most influential leaders on the planet.
Rangaesh Gadasalli
Los Angeles, Calif.
