Delhi voters have resoundingly rejected the politics of hatred and defeated the forces of polarization and bigotry. We convey hearty congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal, who pulled off a remarkable victory against the powerful BJP machine that has thrown everything at its disposal to gain power in the capital of the nation.
"The Delhi election gives a sense of optimism to scores of people in India who are concerned about the growing threat BJP poses to India's democracy and its venerable constitution," said Mohinder Singh Gilzian, president of IOC, USA.
The victory also shows that when there is a clear alternative to BJP, India's voter may choose wisely, and the people have ultimately determined development over communal politics based on hyper-nationalism.
Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi gained power in 2014 promising development, the party has lately sunk more into playing divisive politics, pitting one religion against the other to retain control. Delhi elections also witnessed some of the most vitriolic and divisive statements coming from prominent BJP leaders who banked on Hindu consolidation as a path towards victory.
IOC, USA, would like to see more accountability from those who are engaged in vituperative politics that are harming India's pluralism and its secular fabric.
George Abraham,
Vice-Chairman,
Indian Overseas Congress, USA
Via E-mail
