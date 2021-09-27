I was extremely delighted by the decisive victory of California Governor Newsom in the recall election of Sept. 14, 2021. Since the election was nationalized, the media coverage was phenomenal. The following is my take on the election.
Newsom, a Democrat, framed the election as part of a national battle for his party’s values in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and continued threats from “Trumpism,” which turned out to be a smart move, motivating several prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, to campaign for him.
“‘No’ is not the only thing that was expressed tonight,” Newsom said. “I want to focus on what we said ‘yes’ to as a state: We said yes to science, we said yes to vaccines, we said yes to ending this pandemic.”
The Democrats interpreted the election as a triumph of Newsom’s approach to the pandemic, including mask and vaccine mandates. The race also was a test of whether opposition to Trump and his right-wing politics remains a motivating force for Democrats and independents, as the party looks ahead to midterm elections next year.
But a recall election is an imperfect barometer — particularly of national trends. Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 2-to-1 in California, so the results may not translate to governors in toss-up states or reflect how voters will judge members of Congress next year.
Besides, Newsom won also because of his effective negative campaigning against Larry Elder by painting him as a candidate more extreme than Trump. It’s unfortunate but negative campaigning works!
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
