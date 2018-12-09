President Donald Trump at every turn dwells on his election trying to convince his hordes that he was not illegitimate as most of the country believes.
In the recent election, the Democrats’ victory is being touted by Trump that he did not campaign for the Republicans and so the Democrats won.
In the north-eastern states and in California Trump fared so poorly in the 2016 presidential election that he was stung by it. In his own New York state he got only 18% of the votes. The north-eastern states know of Trump's alleged questionable issues with investors and tax fraud and would not touch him with a ten-foot pole. In comes Russian oligarchs who found a nice way to launder money. Those who voted for Trump never knew about his activities. The naive voters in the coal country states voted for Trump believing his words of great job growth in the coal industry. And the much maligned electoral college propelled him. It is noteworthy that Putin and Trump were attacking the Electoral College as undemocratic and not a word of attack after the election.
Could we have ever imagined an American president coddling our adversaries and attacking our allies? In the past all presidents whether Republican or Democrat never indulged in this kind of activity as they were all true patriots. Additionally, the country's deficit is exploding due to tax cuts for corporations and the top 1%. This has resulted in a temporary growth in the economy. It is like someone living it up using credit cards and leaving the payments to his offspring.
As for the low unemployment rate, Trump stated during Obama's presidency that it is all false and the real unemployment was over 25%. If someone repeats this about the unemployment, Trump will be livid with anger. Trump is using the presidency to enrich himself and his cronies. That is all there is to the great growth. The U.S. now has no real leader. In retrospect, Richard Nixon for all his faults seems to be a much better leader that the one we have now.
Now let me turn to the midterm elections. The victory of some Senate seats and gubernatorial races are tainted by voter suppression. A skillful lawyer can sue these local entities for voter suppression and get compensation for those unfairly denied voting rights. Under English law a voter denied voting can sue and get compensation. I am not sure about the law in the U.S. but a lawyer should know.
The victory of Democrats sends a ray of hope and the checks and balances enshrined in the constitution should deter any authoritarian activities by Trump. Hence, his attacks on judges and the rule of law.
Srini Jayrama
Vista, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.