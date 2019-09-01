The Democratic presidential candidates lined up once again to savage former President Barack Obama’s record with high ferocity and the biggest loser in the primary debate was not on the stage. All of them are rebuking his agenda as small and weak and openly challenging Joe Biden, Obama’s vice president and current frontrunner, with blistering attacks on the Obama administration over immigration, criminal justice, and even his signature achievement, the Affordable Care Act.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a shaky front-runner, patronized Kamala Harris to “go easy on me,” and post-debate said he was surprised by the "degree of the criticism" against former President Obama. Their performances instead continue to raise questions about whether they can articulate their vision for America, and the nation is struggling to believe in them. Tulsi Gabbard stands out alone, as an impressive underdog showing some guts.
The most striking element of American politics today is that we have a Republican party and president undoing Obama’s policies and the Democratic party seems unenthusiastic about protecting it and view the former Democratic president as just another sellout.
None of them touched much on the most important crisis facing Americans in these times, domestic violent extremism — fueled by racial tension, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia – which poses a risk nearly on par with that of international terrorism, and the mental health crisis. There is no breakout star among them landing a blow so illuminating or devastating to Trump as he will clobber his opponents in the debates. Let’s not forget the 16 Republican contenders Trump knocked out and absolutely blistered Hillary Clinton.
The Democrats are showing less hope and not voicing much faith in their country. They believe that Trump has changed the soul of America and they are the priests to exorcise the president's hate. From the ashes of Trumpism, the Democrats think they have a chance to build a new American creed. They fail to comprehend that Trump is the Jesus of blue-collar populism and former President Ronald Reagan was its John the Baptist.
Trump, a born reality TV actor, has the charisma to win again as charisma is the stardust of politics. President Trump is the disrupter-in-chief, the most prominent leader to lead by taking a wrecking ball to the political system. Britain's Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi in India, Imran Khan in Pakistan, Viktor Orban in Hungary, Xi in China, Macron in France, Sanchez in Spain and Bolsonaro in Brazil, Philippines President Duterte, Japanese Abe and Mexican President Obrador are nationalists and disrupters. Who is the Democrats’ disrupter? Who can knock out Trump? None of them as of today.
President Trump has a penchant for stepping in his own you-know-what and his bravado and bluster, fighting with China, Mexico, Canada and other countries on American’s behalf. He is on course to maximize prosperity for all Americans whereas the Democrats are displaying a limited understanding of the complexities of our prosperous economy.
Right now American voters are winning and will continue to support the Trump-fueled disruption. The Democratic presidential candidates are outbidding one another into political exile. They are taking positions that they like but the American people don't, making it most likely that Trump will be re-elected, as America is the story of citizens who take ownership of their future and control of their destiny, forging ahead with the timeless traits of the American character.
Sunil Tolani
Los Angeles, Calif.
