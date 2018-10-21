Last week, the Department of Homeland Security published a draft of sweeping regulations that endanger the lives of immigrant families and low-income AAPIs. National CAPACD condemns the DHS’s actions as they target AAPI immigrant families and would deny permanent resident status (“green cards”) to immigrants who use government services such as nutrition programs and housing assistance. More troubling, the regulations would limit immigration on the basis of income, age, physical ability, English proficiency, and other demographic characteristics.
Seema Agnani, executive director of National CAPACD, states: “This administration is attempting to create fear and confusion among Asian American and Pacific Islander immigrant families, many of whom have already foregone essential services for which they are eligible because they are worried about their immigration status. Access to state and federal programs provides important services to low-income immigrant AAPIs, who are the fastest growing poverty population in this country. Income inequality in the AAPI community is now greater than it is for any other racial or ethnic group so the impact on our community will be felt acutely. If implemented, the public charge regulation would undermine the safety, health, and security of low-income immigrant families. These actions also signal a complete shift from this nation’s commitment to welcoming immigrants and equal opportunity for all, and sets a dangerous precedent to limit immigration and citizenship on the basis of perceived merit.”
National CAPACD adamantly opposes this proposed rule that threatens the health and wellbeing of all of our communities, particularly immigrants and low-income AAPIs. The public will have 60 days to comment on the proposed rule before the Department of Homeland Security proceeds with final rulemaking. National CAPACD is collecting comments letters to the DHS and urges everyone in our network to speak out against these outrageous policies.
National CAPACD
