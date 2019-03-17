The World Hindu Council of America strongly condemns the vandalism at the Hindu mandir in Louisville, Kentucky. The Swaminarayan Mandir murti was desecrated and walls were painted with hate-filled messages. This act was not merely meant to insult the Hindu faith, but also to intimidate the Hindu community of Louisville.
Speaking on behalf of VHPA and American Hindus Against Defamation, Ajay Shah, vice president of VHPA for Awareness and PR and convener of AHAD, said, “The vandalism and desecration of Hindu temple in Louisville is a hate filled attack on the most peaceful religious minority in the U.S. This action should not go unpunished. VHPA and AHAD demand that the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division immediately investigate this attack on the Hindu temple as hate crime and prosecute the perpetrators of the crime to the fullest extent of law.”
Sanjay Mehta, general secretary of VHPA and a key organizer of Hindu Mandir Executives’
Conference, stated that, “HMEC condemns the abhorrent attack on the Swaminarayan Mandir in Louisville, KY. HMEC is resolved to comprehensively address the vandalism, safety and security of Hindu mandirs. In the upcoming annual meet of HMEC, there will be a special workshop on Mandir security and broader community engagement and education.”
