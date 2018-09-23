Anyone who has lost a dear one knows the anguish and experiences pain even years after the family member is gone out of their life. I am thinking of that dark 9-11 day of 2001 when many innocent people lost their lives and families their loved one. These victims happened to be at the wrong place performing rightly their day-to-day work.
Besides the devastation, it is also a day of gratitude and remembrance. We need to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of those citizens and public servants who were summoned on that tragic- fateful day – when their duty summoned them to help people caught in smoldering fire and smoke. These citizens went beyond the call of their duty to help victims.
America witnessed on that day the strength of the brave men and women who left their comfort behind to save lives on the ground by fighting terrorists in the air. Three locations were the locale of the terror – the Twin Towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and agriculture field in Pennsylvania. Planes had struck these places in an effort to cause havoc and terror in the lives of American by people with bad intentions.
The solidarity and the resolve of average American was seen in their efforts of resilience when in defiance they flew flags outside their homes to show that they could not be intimidated by the evil intentions of these terrorists.
America is a great nation and we all are proud citizens of this great country. Salute to those brave souls who believe in goodness of human spirit and a sense of patriotism.
Angela Anand
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.