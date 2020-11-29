Indian Americans are celebrating the victory of Kamala Harris. But did anybody hear her identifying herself as Indian American? No, my friends. Even at the victory speech she said South Asian. She never used the word Indian even once, my friends!
Perhaps someone should reach out to her.
She kept saying Black little girls are watching. No, my friends. What about little Indian girls? They were not watching. A perfect politician, and a shrewd one. Just my 2 cents.
Rita K. Batheja
Via E-mail
