Amid reports that Pakistan has used F-16 aircrafts and AMRAAM missiles during an intrusive air operation in the Indian state of Kashmir, the Washington, DC based US-India Political Action Committee has called for U.S. agencies to immediately investigate whether Pakistan has violated the end-user agreement conditions on which the F-16 sales were made to Pakistan.
USINPAC has been on record since early 2000s, including in 2006-2008, and then again in 2016, in opposing F-16 sales to Pakistan for exactly the fears that may have come true today – that U.S. technology, platforms, and munitions could be used by Pakistan against India, rather than for the stated purpose of anti-terror operations in Afghanistan.
Also, USINPAC in a letter to U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin urged assistance in opposing any International Monetary Fund loans to Pakistan until Pakistan ends state-sponsored terrorism.
“USINPAC is not against the people of Pakistan, or aid for education, economic development, women’s empowerment, etc.,” Sanjay Puri, chairman of USINPAC, said. “But we are against state-sponsored terrorism.”
As Congressman Brad Sherman reportedly said, “Any loan to Pakistan cannot be just a convenient way for cash-strapped Pakistan to repay its debt to China.” Last year, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned against the IMF using American dollars to bail out Pakistan’s bondholders. “Make no mistake,” he said. “We will be watching what the IMF does.”
