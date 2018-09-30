The U.S. is the spiritual home of the global economic boom. A country which has its own richness, as well as a unique history and culture. Unemployment is at its lowest level in almost 20 years as salaries and wages are rising and American families have more disposable income. New government data showed the U.S. economy grew at a 4.2% annual rate in the second quarter—the fastest pace in nearly four years and highest wages —powered by strong exports, robust consumer spending and healthy business investment. The stock market is strong. Corporate profits are at a record high. Our country is doing great.
The annual Labor Day is a holiday weekend to take a break from our routines and honor the contributions of those who have built America. But as we relax and reflect, we must show gratitude to the workers who built the economy and made America the greatest country in the world. We also ought to recognize that our celebrations may be short-lived: The U.S. is running out of workers. Baby boomers, who built the modern economic engine, are aging out of the American workforce. Ten thousand boomers reach retirement age each day.
The good news is that the solutions is right in front of us. America has an invaluable—and renewable—resource: a young, educated and entrepreneurial Latino population, 57 million strong as of 2016 and growing every day. Hard-line immigration proposals—like deporting the roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants who live here—would deliver a brutal economic blow, reducing the size of the workforce. The Trump administration must give this a second chance as Corporate America is now opening up to giving chances to citizens who have done their time in prisons, a second chance we at Prince Organization have been championing for many years now.
State and local governments currently employ more than 19 million people, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Trump administration is closely looking at it as in the past good work was infrequently recognized and poor performance often went unaddressed. President Trump has proposed weakening civil service protections, freezing salaries and slashing retirement programs. There was little accountability for employee performances and outcomes. The president has promised to reform it and few million can find jobs in the private sector starting as interns to test their talents and excel. Federal and state worker’s pay too need to be structured toward recruiting, retaining and rewarding “High -performing workers and leaders with swagger.”
I am an immigrant. America needs immigrants, more so today than ever in its history. Skilled and unskilled, seasonal workers, who will come from many countries and contribute to this great nation. I look forward to sharing my thoughts and having a profoundly interesting meeting with the president. There will be a discussion of bringing in millions of laborers from the Latin, Asian, African and Middle-East countries. America’s future will be their future. In today’s troubled, often-harsh and perilous world, the lessons of old have a solid place in reminding us of what America’s overcome in the past. We can do it again today.
At Prince organization, almost everybody says they are happy in their work and see their lives heading in the right direction. Most of them call their hospitality jobs “a good career path.” They believe the American dream is alive and that their children will also have a better future.
We Americans are proud of our dignity of work — setting aside a weekend each year not just for a last summer fling of picnics, beaches, pool parties, grilling but also to honor what we’ve built and the labor it took to get it done.
Sunil Tolani,
CEO, Prince Organization
Via E-mail
