Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) recently sent a letter to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos regarding the enduring problem of discrimination against Asian-Americans in higher education admissions. Rohrabacher, who fought to correct this problem during the early years of his career, issued the following statement amidst allegations that Harvard University was engaged in practices that perpetuated this injustice several decades later:
“Asian-Americans have been dealing with unfair admissions practices at America’s universities and colleges for too long. This problem goes back decades. In fact, when I first entered Congress in 1989, several of my constituents brought it to my attention and we worked together to spur the Department of Education to expedite its civil rights investigations into the issue. Those investigations found that several colleges were indeed employing selection methods, such as quotas, that unfairly inhibited Asian-Americans in the process.
“Clearly, there is more work to be done. It is shameful that this is not resolved, and the children of Asian-Americans are still dealing with admissions criteria that limits their opportunities. I plan to meet with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos regarding the Department’s assessment of the current state of the Asian-American experience in college admissions and will call for a report to inform us on what policy remedies may be appropriate.”
Andrew Eisenberger
Washington, D.C.
