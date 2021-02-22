This is in regard to your article, “Scores Protest in India against Arrest of Climate Activist Disha Ravi” written by Kritika Patil.
Though we, the members of ‘Indian Americans of Irvine and Orange County’, have concerns about the tone and content of the article, we will choose to focus on the headline and display of the article, both of which are highly misleading. First, Disha Ravi was not arrested because she is a climate activist. She was arrested and charged with sedition for her role in creation and dissemination of documents that were used to organize and foment unrest in New Delhi on Republic Day (Jan. 26, 2021), resulting in the death of one, injuries to hundreds and tarnishing of India’s image all over the world. At least adding “for sedition” at the end, if not removing “climate activist” from the heading would have conveyed a more complete picture.
Second, “scores of people” is just a drop in the bucket even for a much smaller country like the U.S. to deserve this kind of coverage with a half-page width photo displaying false propaganda of the political hacks masquerading as “pro-farmer activists.”
First generation immigrants from any country work hard to project their homelands in the best possible light and to improve its relations with the U.S. I expect the same from India-West. Misrepresenting facts and unjustifiably presenting India in a bad light is revealing about journalistic integrity. Of course, this can also be a benign mistake. In that case, a public acknowledgment and correction will suffice. In either case, this letter will be shared on the entire social media.
Indian Americans of Irvine and Orange County
Via E-mail
(The article cited above was from the Associated Press news service, not an article written by India-West. — Editors)
