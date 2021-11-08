Namaste and aloha. I wish you well at this special time of year known as Diwali.
Diwali is the celebration of light over darkness, good over evil.
As we reflect on the meaning of Diwali, let us also consider how to apply its message to the challenges we face in our own lives and in society — the battles of good over evil and of light over darkness.
The famous words of Patrick Henry come to mind. They ring as true today as when they were first spoken.
“Let us trust God and our better judgment to set us right hereafter. United we stand, divided we fall. Let us not split into factions which must destroy that union upon which our existence hangs.”
We are all “created equal and have been endowed with certain inalienable rights by our Creator, and among these rights are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” These words are enshrined in our Declaration of Independence as a reminder that our God-given rights and freedoms cannot be taken away — not by any government or any person. We have free will — the freedom to make our own choices. This is something to cherish and should not be wasted or taken for granted.
Accepting this truth is a recognition that we are all children of God, brothers and sisters, and we should respect each other – no matter our race, ethnicity, religion, or politics, and whether we agree or disagree. From this place of aloha (love and respect for one another), we can be inspired to choose love over hate. We can choose light over darkness. We can make this choice every day.
Patrick Henry said, “Let us trust God and our better judgment.” We find our better judgment when we treat others with respect, listen to those who may have a different perspective, weigh the facts and draw our own conclusions. We will not always agree. That’s okay. Motivated by aloha, we find that better judgment which allows us to do our best to be of service and make a positive impact on others.
Sending you all my aloha and best wishes on this glorious Diwali.
Jaya Ram! Jaya Krishna!
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Via E-mail
