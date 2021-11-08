This year, the symbolism of Diwali—the triumph of light over darkness, of hope over despair—has a special significance. The circumstances of the last two years have tested our resolve as never before. They have also deepened our collective empathy, fostered mutual understanding, and helped us understand the central importance of social and global connection.
As I reflect on my first six weeks at Pratham, the friendship and fellowship embodied in our community have filled me with joy, enthusiasm, and gratitude. I’ve drawn strength and inspiration from our dedicated staff and our passionate supporters. Last week’s virtual evening of reflection and hope was a celebration of your remarkable commitment.
While each of us has our own reasons for supporting this incredible organization, we are united by our overarching desire to give back and our common belief that education is light in the darkness and a source of hope for the future. I am so grateful for the faith you have placed in Pratham and for the difference you have made in the lives of millions.
This Diwali, I am extremely optimistic about the days ahead and have profound gratitude for all that we share. I hope you have an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of light, love and togetherness with friends and family this holiday.
On behalf of all of us at Pratham, I wish you and yours a very Happy Diwali!
With warmest regards,
Manisha Bharti
Pratham USA CEO
And Global Executive
