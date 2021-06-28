I appreciated reading Sudhin Thanawala’s article on the help offered by the Indian diaspora towards addressing India’s coronavirus pandemic that seems to be spiraling out of control.
It seems there are a dizzying number of organizations that are handling donations, which creates confusion, irregularities, and haphazardness. Also, too often, donations become an emotional issue for a lot of people and people end up donating to an organization under pressure from a known person or simply peer pressure. If that organization is not run efficiently, the entire donation process can become counterproductive, not only wasting the donor’s money, but also providing inadequate or nonexistent assistance to the people needing help.
What comes to mind is the “Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund)” that was created on March 27, 2020, following the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The stated purpose of the fund is for combating, containment and relief efforts against the coronavirus outbreak and similar pandemic-like situations in the future. The total amount of funds donated and the names of donors have not been publicly disclosed, and the fund is privately audited. Initially, the government claimed that it was a private fund, hence not subject to transparency laws, but now it admits it’s a public fund, but still won’t disclose any information.
Because of issues mentioned above, I personally stick to reputable organizations for sending my donations. What I mainly look for is how charitynavigator.org rates the organization and what percentage of donation goes to pay for administrative costs.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.