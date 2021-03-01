I read with interest details of the new immigration bill in India-West of Feb. 26, 2021. I do agree with just about everything in the bill, except the part which provides amnesty to illegal immigrants.
First of all, I fail to understand why President Biden is insisting on working on a comprehensive immigration reform bill when it is a well-known fact that the past attempts at passing such a bill have failed miserably, mainly because it is too unwieldy, cumbersome, and complex to handle. Besides, a lot of Republicans don’t support it, therefore, it is not possible to get 60 votes, even if all the 50 Democratic senators support it, which is not a sure thing.
Two, the estimate of 11 million illegal immigrants may be inaccurate, the real number being close to 20 million illegal immigrants, although nobody knows the exact number. I have been hearing the 11 million number for almost 20 years, which itself makes it hard to believe, considering that their numbers are always on the rise, with the U.S. being an immigrant magnet for a long time.
Three, offering amnesty to illegal immigrants encourages more people to emigrate to this country illegally. We have had a flood of illegal immigrants ever since 3.5 million illegal immigrants were offered amnesty by President Reagan in 1980s.
Four, we focus so much on illegal immigrants coming to the U.S. from the Southern border, but don’t do anything about apprehending people who come to the U.S. for a visit and just stay.
Regarding Vice President Kamala Harris, whose historic inauguration shattered several glass ceilings, I was disappointed to learn that she had also announced that she would overhaul the U.S. immigration system with 100 days of taking office.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
