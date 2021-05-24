Your report on the Santa Clara Human Rights Commission hearings on making caste a protected category mentions India's affirmative action policies. This term, however, is wrong and misleading. India does not have AA in the sense that Americans know it. India has quotas.
In the AA system, minority candidates are preferred in a pool of equally qualified candidates. In the quota system, just being born in certain castes guarantees reserved jobs, promotions and college admissions. No evidence of equivalent or even adequate merit or qualification is required.
In a famous case, IIT Delhi expelled four caste-quota students after they failed key required courses repeatedly. The Supreme Court of India held that it was IIT Delhi’s fault for not providing adequate remedial education, and ordered their reinstatement. In a similar case, the director of a national institute in Mumbai was jailed without bail on a mere allegation. IIT professor friends have told me that they cannot fail poorly performing caste-quota students, because it would end their careers.
Roughly half the college admissions, government jobs (and promotions therein) in India are set aside for students from formerly oppressed castes. In the U.S. that would be unconstitutional because of the equal protection clause. So, let’s be careful in applying U.S. terms like AA to India.
Subhash Garg
San Jose, California
(The letter writer is a board member of the Indo-American Community Federation in California.)
