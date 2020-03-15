While no Indian American will dispute the statement by Mike Ghouse in the letters to the editor in India-West that Satya Nadella is a “true Indian American hero” or that “we all look forward to the day when India becomes an attractive destination for entrepreneurs from the Indian subcontinent to use India as a base and launch their start-ups,” Ghouse then deplores recent Indian government actions to remove special autonomy of the state of Jammu & Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act without showing how that criticism is related to the pride of Indian Americans about the accomplishments of Nadella. It takes a leap of faith on the part of Ghouse to use this pride or desires about India to justify his continuing criticism of Indian government actions without any specific example to support them. He is simply expressing his biased opinions and prejudices in all his writings.
Ghouse and many others try to make a distinction between Hinduism which they admit is pluralistic and tolerant and Hinduism of the Hindutva brigade without any example or explanation to demonstrate this distinction. The Indian Supreme Court had long ago defined “Hindutva as a way of life” and that way of life is to allow everyone freedom to explore one’s relationship to God and fellow living creatures in their own fashion. While I cannot speak for the Hindutva brigade, I can see that Hindutva groups want to make sure that Hindus in India have that freedom to explore, which they have lost in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Ghouse cites some of the criticism made by some Indian American members of the United States Congress as justification for his criticism. However, as he himself admits, they represent the United States and not India, and in the eyes of many Indian Americans, their criticism amounts to interference in the internal affairs of India. Furthermore, their criticism is one sided. They are against the CAA which gives citizenship to people belonging to minority communities in Pakistan and Bangladesh but have not said a word about the treatment of minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh. The special autonomy that Jammu & Kashmir had was a result of internal Indian actions in 1950s and not because of any external treaty or obligations, and so its removal by a democratically elected Parliament is also a strictly internal affair and not subject to the wishes of Indian American lawmakers or their like-minded colleagues.
Ghouse raises a question in this regard: “How can an American believe that the consent of the people does not matter.” He should know that the special autonomy was removed by newly elected members of the Indian Parliament, which included representatives elected from the state of Jammu & Kashmir and so this action was based on the consent of the people. Ghouse also forgets that “The freedom to eat, drink, wear and believe whatever works in the pursuit of their happiness” was denied to more than 400,000 Hindus 30 years ago when they were forced out of Kashmir, and is now being denied by those who protest the CAA, to minority community members of Pakistan and Bangladesh. While expressing his opposition to CAA, I have not seen any expression of anguish about the loss of this freedom from Ghouse.
Ghouse runs a Center for Pluralism and the whole world will be better off if he can direct his energies towards creating and sustaining pluralistic societies in Islamic countries where minorities face persecution, instead of constantly displaying his bias against the democratically elected Indian government.
Hemendra Acharya
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.