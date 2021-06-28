A recent survey has indicated that a significant number of Americans (including Indian Americans) are still hesitating about taking the vaccine. We in the United States are fortunate to have vaccines available and free, while people in India and many other countries are still waiting.
Millions of Americans have taken the vaccine against the Covid-19 virus without any major side effects. My family and I have also taken the vaccine and did not suffer any significant side effects.
For the first time after the pandemic, I took part in person, in reciting the Maidyozaren Ghahambar (mid-spring festival) prayers at the California Zoroastrian Center recently. So, as a religious leader, I assure you and urge you, that if you have not taken the vaccine, don’t hesitate anymore and save yourself, your family, your neighbors, colleagues, frontline workers and others, from this deadly virus.
Mobedyar Maneck Bhujwala
Overseas Director,
World Zoroastrian Organization, U.K.
Huntington Beach, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.