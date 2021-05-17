India has been hit hard by the second wave of the COVID pandemic, and the situation is worsening each day. Akshaya Patra is working around the clock to continue to provide food relief through grocery rations and Happiness Kits to the vulnerable communities.
Even though we’ve served over 122 million meals throughout this pandemic, there is still much more to be done with the food insecurity levels spiking. In the coming days, we will be announcing new initiatives to support those affected by this crisis.
India needs you now more than ever! Join us and take action by donating, spreading awareness, creating a fundraising campaign, or sharing the cause with your friends and family.
Now is the time to come together with resilience to help our children and the vulnerable communities impacted by the pandemic.
Check donations should be made payable and mailed to: Akshaya Patra USA, 6800 Owensmouth Avenue, Suite 230, Canoga Park, CA 91303.
Akshaya Patra
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.