Thank you so much, India-West, for being on the right side of history. You guys are very influential and there are a lot of racist desis among us making derogatory comments to this day about Black people and acting better than them.
It’s time to shame them, and get them to start putting their money where their mouth is to donate to Black causes like the Black Lives Matter movement. If they've been discriminated against, then this is their fight. If they go around saying "Yo dawg" like they want to be Black, then this is their fight. Call them out.
Rasika Mathur
Via E-mail
