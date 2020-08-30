This year we were not able to do our annual Feed LA event, however, my daughter Tulsi Patel and her friend Kaylyn Ng started the EOTO club at Oxford Academy and a Kicks 4 Kids event where they will be giving away 1000 name brand shoes to underprivileged children.
As a child I remember how important it was for me to have a nice pair of shoes. When I put on my Air Jordans, I felt like I could fly like Michael Jordan and I was unstoppable. Having a nice pair of shoes did so much for my confidence and it's special to be able to do that for children who are in a similar situation as I was when growing up.
I humbly ask you to join me in adopting a child for $80 so that we can purchase Kicks (shoes) for these kids. Each child will receive name brand shoes (Nike, Adidas, UA, Jordans, etc.) and an EOTO sweatshirt for winter.
You can donate by:
- Paypal - npatel@eoto.org
- Venmo - Eoto-01
- Zelle - 949-294-2155
We will be providing shoes to children at the following locations:
Salvation Army Los Angeles – Sept. 26, 2020
7651 S. Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90001
Boys & Girls Club Anaheim/Cypress
1260 N. Rivera Street, Anaheim, CA 92801 – Oct. 3, 2020
10161 Moody Street, Cypress, CA 90630 – Oct. 10, 2020
Due to Covid-19, we won't be able to have volunteers or attendees; however, we will be recording the events and will share the videos with everyone.
Nitesh P. Patel
CEO and Executive Director
EOTO Events
Via Email
