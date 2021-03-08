The news about Texas’ Dr. Hasan Gokal in India-West tells only part of the story. Dr. Gokal started his day before dawn on Dec. 29. The day was slow, about 250 doses were administered. Late in the evening on that day a vial of Covid-19 vaccine was opened, one dose was administered to an eligible recipient. Dr. Gokal had exactly 6 hours to find 10 eligible people or throw the precious vaccine in toilet.
There were no people waiting late in the evening. He asked people around his place of work, some refused, others already had the vaccine. He even asked the 2 police officers who were on duty, one had been vaccinated, the other refused. He made a number of phone calls, to people he knew, total strangers, to find people who qualify to be vaccinated. Dr. Gokal then called the Harris County public health official in-charge of operations, explained to him the situation, and got his OK.
Dr. Gokal, then started driving around. Calling for old people or people with special needs who could qualify for the vaccine. His wife was with him supporting him. He found some people and vaccinated them. Among the people he vaccinated was a man in late 60s with health issues, the man's bedridden mother in her 90s, his mother-in-law in the mid-80s, and his wife, her mother's caregiver, a woman in her late 70s who is housebound, somebody he knew in the 50s and works in a health clinic front desk, a 40s woman whose child depends on a ventilator. None of these people were related to him.
He still had one Moderna dose left with 15 minutes to go for a 6 hour-time limit, and it was after midnight. Instead of throwing it in the toilet, he gave it to his wife who has pulmonary sarcoidosis (permanently scarring of lungs), making her eligible for the vaccine. The next morning, he submitted all the paperwork for the 10 people he vaccinated the night before including his wife. He also informed his supervisor and colleagues of what he had done, and why.
Dr. Gokal did not steal the vaccine, but he spent hours and hours late at night to properly vaccinate people who were due to be vaccinated and needed to be vaccinated, instead of using the toilet to throw the precious vaccine away to follow the ‘County Protocol'. This ‘Protocol’ is a very clear example of a "Babugiri mentality" that we people who came from India and Pakistan are quite familiar with. Dr. Gokal in reality acted very responsibly – very heroically. Instead of firing him and trying to prosecute him, he needs to be recognized, honored and rewarded for his brave work.
I wish all of us can be like him. Keep it up Dr. Gokal, you are a hero!
Virendra Jain
Concord, California
