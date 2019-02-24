The “El Paso 9” are presenting a unique problem: wanting to seek asylum in America on their own terms.
The law is ill equipped to handle protestors, without it beginning to act like it’s a part of criminal justice system. What is most striking is this manufactured tragedy – manufactured by asylum seekers refusing to eat and trying to die in ICE’s custody. If a detention facility didn’t have heat in winter and a detainee died of frostbite, the relatives of the decedent could rightfully sue ICE and our federal government. But what if, as with the El Paso 9, the detainees cut off the heat so as to freeze to death – is ICE and our government liable?
The nuanced answer would be a loud and clear “no.” Here, ICE even went to federal court and an Article III federal judge ordered force-feeding after full due process that includes detainees’ counsel participating. Detainees had the right to re-argue or appeal, or better yet, get really competent lawyers who would tell them: you don’t have a leg to stand on.
Here, the asylum seekers are essentially in contempt of court (and ICE protocols). All they need to do to alleviate all their suffering is to “just eat and drink” like all human beings do. This grandstanding isn’t even remotely like the “civil disobedience” of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., or Nelson Mandela. Each of them wanted to change the British Empire, eliminate our ‘Original Sin’, and end Apartheid, respectively. These asylum seekers love America – as we are – so much so that they want to live here and be free; they want to change nothing about our “Shining City on the Hill.” They just want the right to crash in and get asylum, because they say so.
Well, that, unfortunately is not how due process works. Folks in contempt of court, even in a civil case, such as refusing to sit for a deposition, can be thrown in jail— indefinitely — as they hold the key to freedom: honor the court order and get out of jail. Here, they violate and hold contempt for ICE, which is trying to give them enough heat in winter to avoid frostbite, and food and drink to be well nourished. (And that is no sin.) They have a choice to eat and drink or leave these United States – but dictate they cannot.
Any attempt by any United Nations organ or any reference to the convention against torture to these facts is the product of an unworthy anti-American bias and a mind so incapable of proper diagnosis that they ought be terminated from gainful employment.
Attorney Ravi Batra
Via E-mail
