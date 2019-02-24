My beloved homeland grieves for the loss of the fallen soldiers in India as I get ready to fly out. It would be morally and ethically wrong for me to hold my SarisToSuits “Empowerment 2019” event for women's advancement in New Delhi at this time. Additionally, I would not want to compromise anyone’s safety as they prepare to leave the U.S., Haiti, or Europe when uncertainty looms large in the national psyche.
I thank India-West readers for supporting me and the charitable foundation for what was to be the inaugural trip to India to mark seven years. This is no time for celebration. I regret to announce that SarisToSuits will cancel the events scheduled for March, including the conference. We may reschedule such an event at an appropriate time in the future, and may request then for your cooperation and support.
Patti Tripathi
Founder
Saris to Suits
Via E-mail
