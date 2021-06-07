Traveling across the world and speaking to teenagers, their number 1 wish is that they had more business, entrepreneurship education in high school, as most of them want to learn to start their own business. If the talent of one youth goes unrecognized, if one youth’s dreams go unrealized, if one youth is denied opportunities for reasons that have nothing to do with their talent or character or work ethic, then we all miss out.
I'm committed to exposing today’s teens to new ways of thinking. As an entrepreneur I see problems and opportunities and act on them as I also teach my sons business and entrepreneurship principles because it’s never too early to prepare tomorrow's business leaders. Entrepreneurs embody the promise of America, asset and investing of America and the belief that if you have a good idea and are willing to work hard and persist to see it through, you can succeed and go to the top.
I will use my talent to empower others, to change the world, to make a difference in some ways, in any way, as my parents always say, “nobody is too small or unimportant to help turn the tide as you don't have to do anything earth-shattering, just work hard at the small things to make a big difference in others’ lives.”
My parents are the greatest influence on my career; dad taught me the value of hard work helping me understand the importance of trust and relationships in the business world while mom taught me to be gracious and kind to people regardless of who they were or what they did. There is no better teacher than failure nor better education than adversity; that has been my most important lesson in business as I never stop learning. The more you learn, the more you realize how much there is to learn.
Here's my message to the Class of 2021:
Let the voice of your heart guide you along the path of your dreams.
It is truly an honor and privilege to be your speaker and do my bit to inspire and positively impact your lives as you plan to become entrepreneurs. I admire your curiosity, natural creativity and unbridled enthusiasm which are the hallmarks of great entrepreneurs. Your inventiveness and drive actually taught me a few things. I commend you for your focus and diligent efforts as you all find ways to create a business model with practical life skills, financial awareness and prepare to compete and thrive in our ever-changing, global economy climbing the ladders of your success, empowering your self's to confidently pursue dreams.
Graduation is a special milestone in a young student's life. And as someone who has made the transition from formal education to career, a senior’s or an adult’s advice and encouragement are essential to any grad in need of direction.
Grads will use their passion into a meaningful career. They will use their talents to benefit our community. Their impact can improve the world in a million tiny ways by following their hearts.
Grads, I pray you all become people of great heart and right conscience through leadership, service, and a life-long commitment to Hindu values. Be strong and so wonderful that your strength and courage in low times is as admirable as your optimism and friendly nature. Never stop sharing your beautiful spirit and never forget how special you are. Dream big and build on your originality. Steer away from one-size fits all-type goals and do not stand with the crowd, stand apart from them. I love it when the kids who have the odds stacked against them preserve.
Students, once you get going, do not stop as You are the most important person you need to believe and convince and the key ingredient for success in any business is honesty, integrity, hard work, determination and a little bit of luck, the harder you work the luckier you get as be willing to commit 110 percent to succeed, commit to drive innovation, commit to make an impact.
Be successful but more importantly be significant leading meaningful and productive lives. I want you all students to think big for tomorrow than what you are thinking today demonstrating the ambition and know-how of American capitalism as doing a job is not only your job, your job is always to look out for better options as nobody will give anything to you, you have to execute and take it. In life you have got to dream big by setting seemingly impossible challenges, make what most people believe is impossible possible and to make it happen you have to dream, dream big. I want you to be great entrepreneurs as great things in business are learned on the fly more than often falling on the head but getting right back up. My mother always says, “A man can fail and fall many times but he is not a failure until he gets right back up not blaming others for his failure evading responsibility."
Work ethic and discipline is just as important as intellect (and oftentimes more important). I noticed several fellow students who were smarter than me struggling just to pass, due to lack of established work ethic (a.k.a., study habits) and later on in their careers. LinkedIn, job boards, resumes, and personal networks are just tools, be willing to expand your horizons beyond these and the whole world might open up for you.
Students, my personal mission is serving as an entrepreneurship catalyst, personally committed to educating, training and empowering entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs of any age, for success in business and life. Today all of us celebrate your work. I want you to grow your companies like I do, with ideals and values and not be impersonally mindlessly pursuing material wealth.
Promise me, you will be the best version of yourself.
Sunil Tolani
CEO, Prince Organization
Via E-mail
