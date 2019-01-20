It was great reading the recent letters by Sawraj Singh and George Abraham about the recent state elections in India and doing their best to demonize the most popular prime minister of India and condemning the state of affairs in India.
The state elections gave Congress victory, no doubt, two states had BJP governments for 15-plus years and Rajasthan had BJP for five years. The margin of victory was very minimal in Madhya Pradesh where BJP got more votes and came short of forming the government by seven seats. In Rajasthan BJP got hurt with too many rebel candidates. Win by any margin is a win. Did the Congress got its morale boosted? Yes. Did Congress’ policy of divide and win get those wins? Yes. Did Kamalnath ask Muslims to vote 90%? Yes, he did. Did Hindus vote 665-plus percent? Yes, they did. Did BSP and independents hurt the BJP and favor Congress’ win? Yes.
What happened after these elections? BJP won all city corporation elections in Haryana. BJP won all panchayat elections in the Northeast, Mizoram and other places. It won a Gujarat state byelection. As per opinion polls by non-BJP media, Prime Minister Modi’s approval rate is 70%.
The Congress party under the Italian Gandhis has no future in India. As per the UN, the Indian economy is doing great. Black marketers are taken care of. The common man is happy with development and progress under Modi, crores of homes are getting electricity, toilets, gas connections, bridges, roads and trains connections In areas that were denied for almost 70 years has made the BJP very popular.
India under Modi will practice Sarva dharma Sama bhava and respect all. The Congress party, which down played all sanathan dharams and encouraged missionaries to convert poor Hindus, will become a non-entity as more and more missionary NGOs take the streets.
If Dr. Swamy goes to the courts to question Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship status, that will be the end for Congress. When no ministers in NDA are charged with cases of corruption, and Sonia, Rahul and Chidambaram are on bail, it makes zero sense when Abraham talks about corruption in the Modi government.
Rangaesh Gadasalli,
Harish Dhruv
Los Angeles, Calif.
