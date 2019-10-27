I wish to congratulate the hosts and organizers and their team of volunteers for the excellent program to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday held at the Jain temple in Buena Park, California on Sept. 28, 2019.
The peace march by various supporting Indian American organizations, including representatives from interfaith groups, went off in a timely and orderly manner as did the lamp-lighting by community leaders and all other items of the program. Dr. Jasvant Modi, president of the Jain Center, welcomed the attendees. Mrs. Ila Mehta, chairperson, stated the mission. And Dr. Gunvant Mehta and Dr. Jayesh Shah did the introduction and moderation of the program.
The keynote speech by Dr. Varun Soni, Dean of Religious Life at USC, was informative and inspiring. Arvindbhai Joshi, Ami Mehta and Nauzad Sadri rendered patriotic songs beautifully. And, after a delicious lunch, the over two and a half hour continuous beautiful classical dance drama with music, on Gandhiji’s life, by adult, youth and child artists led by its creator and choreographer, Dr. Sinduri Jayasinghe of the Savithri Arts Academy, was a sheer delightful experience.
The honorable Consul General of India from San Francisco also graced the event and expressed his insightful thoughts on the message of Mahatma Gandhi.
Maneck Bhujwala
Huntington Beach, Calif.
