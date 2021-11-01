I was glad to see an extensive coverage of the lawsuit against Facebook. In December 2020, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Facebook, alleging that from at least Jan. 1, 2018, until at least Sept. 18, 2019, Facebook routinely reserved jobs for temporary visa holders through the PERM process.
Specifically, the lawsuit alleged that, in contrast to its standard recruitment practices, Facebook used recruiting methods designed to deter U.S. workers from applying to certain positions, such as requiring applications to be submitted by mail only; refused to consider U.S. workers who applied to the positions; and hired only temporary visa holders.
According to the lawsuit, Facebook’s hiring process for these positions intentionally discriminated against U.S. workers because of their citizenship or immigration status, in violation of the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
Under the DOJ settlement, Facebook will pay a civil penalty of $4.75 million to the United States, pay up to $9.5 million to eligible victims of Facebook’s alleged discrimination, and train its employees on the anti-discrimination requirements of the INA.
I do wonder, however, if other companies, besides Facebook, indulge in this discriminatory practices as well. If so, they too need to be penalized.
According to justice.gov of Dec. 8, 2020, DOJ announced that it signed a settlement agreement with Ikon Systems (akin to the Facebook case). This is the 11th settlement by the Civil Rights Division under its 2017 Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative.
Facebook may be just the tip of the iceberg.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
