I'd like to start off this note by sending my deepest condolences and strength to all those who have lost ones during the current crisis in India. I am among those whose family has been directly impacted. If you are experiencing anxiety or depression, or just need a trusted person to speak with, please contact us at SAN. We have a full-time mental health therapist and peer counselors available to help you. This is a difficult time for many of us; you are not alone.
I moved to Southern California during the summer of 2016, thinking that I was taking a quiet job with a small nonprofit. I knew the challenges of being an executive director, as I'd been in that role before, but little did I know that I would be joining the South Asian Network on the eve of one of the most tumultuous times in our country's history that struck at the very heart of the communities we serve. What a ride it has been. Anything but "quiet."
Today I end my tenure at SAN and in so many ways, it will be difficult to leave. I'm so proud of all the work our small team at SAN has accomplished, from our very first community town hall after the inauguration of Donald Trump to the most recent efforts to provide hardship assistance and support to South Asian families during this pandemic. I'm proud that SAN is in a strong position to continue this work and grow. The mission to ensure that everyone in our community lives a life of dignity, with financial security, access to healthcare, and free of fear continues.
For the past 31 years, SAN has been made up of exceptional professionals who are deeply committed to our vision and to serving the South Asian community. I was fortunate to work with many of them, including our current team – Shakun Chugani, Nina Sharmin, Zainab Syeda, and Ravina Wadhwani. We would be nothing without our collaborative partners, such as A3PCON, the OC API Taskforce, and the newly launched SOAR. As always, I remain grateful to our volunteers who have offered their time and expertise throughout the years. Thank you to the SAN Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to sit at the helm of this amazing organization.
The great thing about leaving a South Asian organization is that you never truly leave. And as a South Asian leader, I look forward to supporting SAN as it embarks on its next chapter of growth and impact. I also plan to engage more deeply in conversations about South Asian philanthropy, effective board leadership, and nonprofit sustainability – all issues I believe need dire reform if we are to collectively prosper as a community.
I end on a call to continue to support SAN. Millions of dollars go to our homelands, where the need is certainly great especially during times like this. Yet very little is also invested in South Asian organizations serving our communities here. This is not a zero sum game – you can do both.
When I was still in Washington, DC considering whether to take this role, a few people mentioned how SAN was unique among South Asian organizations in the United States because of the multiple intersecting issues we address as a direct services organization. SAN was fairly unknown to me then, but that insight convinced me to take the leap. Now, more than ever, I believe in SAN's uniqueness not only in Southern California, but across the state, and nationally.
Shikha Bhatnagar
Executive Director,
South Asian Network
Los Angeles, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.