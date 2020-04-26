Khusfru Paocha, a Parsi Zarathushti (Zoroastrian) working as a superintendent in Nagpur, India, in the Indian Railways, feeds thousands of Indians daily by collecting food and with help from generous people from India and abroad, using his contacts in the social media who advertise his project and its needs.
In the past he created a website, Indianblooddonors.com, to list blood donors in India, that was used during the earthquake in Gujarat, by many people who needed blood.
Maneck Bhujwala
Huntington Beach, Calif.
