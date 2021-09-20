We hope you and your families are doing well. As the world continues to battle Covid and its many waves, we hope that everyone can get back to a normal life. Even though earlier we had planned a live FFE Gala, we have decided to host an online event to share an FFE scholar’s journey and showcase the broader impact of FFE along with its operating team. Our scholars and their families have been disproportionately impacted by Covid, they energize us with their steely determination and drive, and we want to ensure they are supported. The online event is being planned for evening of Oct. 10, 2021, please stay tuned for further details.
Last year, with your generous donations we raised $1.9 million in the U.S., and additional funds were raised from our India based donors and corporations. Together these funds enabled 7,498 FFE scholarships in 2020-21 for budding engineers, doctors, lawyers and pharmacists.
Beyond the scholarships, FFE's skilling program continues to impart soft skills, advanced online courses, technical training, and 1-on-1 mentoring. The skilling program has resulted in a substantial improvement in the caliber of jobs being accepted by FFE scholars. Over the last three years, the average starting salary for Engineering students has almost doubled and our analysis shows a strong correlation of the salary increase with the students’ participation in the FFE skilling program.
Alumni contributions via the Circle of Giving program is gaining increased momentum – almost 12% of scholarships disbursed in 2020-21 were from alumni contributions – direct and indirect. This was an increase of 135% year over year. Our scholars are paying forward in increasing numbers.
These encouraging results, driven by your support, motivates us to strive for higher goals. Our focus for the year 2021-22 is to support 10,000 FFE scholars, and ensure 30% of our new scholars are female.
We request and urge you to continue supporting your current scholars, and encourage you to adopt new future scholars, to help reach these ambitious goals.
Please donate by using one of the following payment methods:
1. Payment by Check: Please make your check payable to 'Foundation for Excellence' and mail it to: 526 W Fremont Ave, Suite #2920, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
2. Payment by Credit Card: You can click the payment link: ffe.org/donate-us and pay with your Credit Card / PayPal.
3. For wire transfer or stock transfer please email to anil@ffe.org.
100% of your contribution supports a scholar and is fully tax deductible, FFE is a tax-exempt US 501(c)(3) charitable organization and we will email your tax receipt upon arrival of funds.
Prabhu Goel
Foundation For Excellence
Via E-mail
