Every night when I sit down to do a guided meditation by listening to my Guru's voice, "Breathe In, Hold...Breathe Out slowly...Let go stress,” I cannot meditate anymore these days. I hear George Floyd’s voice, “I can’t breathe.” I see his face. I see a community which has been long oppressed. I see faces of black youth who are looked upon as criminals by racist police or racist Americans. I see a failed education system, I see a failed criminal justice reform system. I cannot focus on “Breathe In, Breathe Out” anymore.
Since the last few days, I as well as every person of conscience are furious seeing injustice in action on our streets and attempt to reckon with the violent and vile racism on display. Every sensible person can feel the trauma and pain people of color experience in the form of system racism and injustice in this country, from the daily indignities to the systemic injustice and violence, like the horrific killing of George Floyd in broad daylight by a police officer.
As an Indian American I strongly stand with black Americans and join hands with them in the fight against injustice and racism. We are committed to supporting black communities, centering black voices, and following the example of black movement leaders as we work to eradicate systems of white supremacy, and bringing equality for all races, whether brown, black, white or of any color, so that all Americans “Breathe In and Breathe Out” freely.
As we look where we go from here, our activism and advocacy must be rooted in the fight for racial justice. Black lives matter all the time. Not just when someone is killed. Not just when it’s convenient. Not just when it’s a trend. We need to be vehemently anti-racist 24/7 and confront injustice every time we witness it.
Thousands of people in cities across the country attended protests over the past week following the murder of George Floyd while in police custody. For him, for Breonna Taylor, for Ahmaud Arbery, for Tony McDade, for Eric Garner, for Philando Castile, for Sandra Bland, for Botham Jean, for Tamir Rice, for Atatania Jefferson, and for all who have been victims of senseless, preventable police violence: we demand change. We demand protection, safety, and justice for black lives.
Today Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr.’s message is very relevant to people who are involved in looting, violence and destruction. Gandhiji said. “An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.” Protesting against the daylight murder of George Floyd is right and necessary. It’s an utterly human response. At the same time the burning down of small businesses, looting stores and needless destruction of communities is an act no one should be supporting or carrying out in the name of protests.
As former Vice President Joe Biden said, “The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest. It should not drive people away from the just cause that protest is meant to advance.”
America needs a healing president. America needs Joe Biden as president. In a second since the death of Floyd is another stunning contrast to our commander in chief, who has threatened that “when looting starts, the shooting starts.” Biden wrote:
“I know that there are people all across this country who are suffering tonight. Suffering the loss of a loved one to intolerable circumstances, like the Floyd family, or to the virus that is still gripping our nation. Suffering economic hardships, whether due to COVID-19 or entrenched inequalities in our system. And I know that a grief that dark and deep may at times feel too heavy to bear.
“I know.
“And I also know that the only way to bear it is to turn all that anguish to purpose. So tonight, I ask all of America to join me — not in denying our pain or covering it over — but using it to compel our nation across this turbulent threshold into the next phase of progress, inclusion, and opportunity for our great democracy.”
Today’s protestors in the U.S. and around the world can learn lessons on the art of protesting from Gandhiji and Martin Luther King, Jr.’s strategies. Both pursued a very peaceful resistance and were effective in fighting injustices.
It is worth remembering what King wrote, in his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” that he "earnestly opposed violent tension, but there is a type of constructive, nonviolent tension which is necessary for growth.”
Ajay Bhutoria
On National Finance Committee for Biden for President 2020
Via E-mail
