Many thanks for the news article, “Hindu American Foundation Launches New ‘Fight Hate: Educate’ National Campaign.
The writer has quoted statistics of FBI on hate crimes. The work of HAF seems commendable on this to educate the public about Hindus and Hinduism.
There is a further aspect about this. If one reads your India-West newspaper, there are many cases of misconduct by Indian Americans. HAF needs to re-educate them to make them models of excellence in conduct.
Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy and those of many others like Lord Krishna's Gita, Buddha, etc., from ancient times right to modern times of people like Swami Vivekananda, Jiddu Krishnamurti and others can be of great help. For this, other groups can join HAF.
Jayananda Hiranandani
Via E-mail
