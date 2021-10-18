It was heartening to read that Tanishq Abraham, an Indian American, is one of the 50 finalists to receive a prestigious Student Prize award sponsored by London-based philanthropy organization The Warkey
Foundation and the U.S.-based Chegg.org. He was selected from as many as 3500 applicants shortlisted from 94 countries.
Abraham became the youngest biomedical engineer at the age of 15. It is commendable that he has already contributed to scientific research, having co-authored a 30-page chapter in the book, "Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning in Pathology,” at the age of 16. Incredible indeed!
Heartfelt best wishes to Tanishq for his future plans.
Suhas Patwardhan
Mumbai, India
