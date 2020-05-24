As the wheels of “Shramik Express” trains carrying migrant workers leave the railway stations, we all get that sinking feeling of despair and guilt for letting them down. The so-called migrant workers are not just normal workers, but they have been cogs of India’s growth engine over the past two decades. The country’s visible transformation is built on their sweat and blood, but we looked away when they needed us the most with some empathy and support during this unprecedented pandemic crisis. They became stateless in their own country as they were kicked out of their homes, beaten by police and got stranded without any shelter, food or money. It is heart wrenching to see them hiding in trucks and walking hundreds of kilometers under hot sun to go back to their villages. The heartless government, landlords, employers and above all we, the common citizens, should bow our head in shame for being thankless and causing such a hardship for them.
The migrant workers are always underrated and never got their due for their skills and selfless contributions to the society. They construct skyscrapers and build wonderful roads but live in narrow lanes and in small 10x10 rooms shared with 10-plus more people. They produce great products in factories but may never use them in their lifetimes. They make beautiful furniture but do not even have a chair to relax at their homes. They fix electrical appliances but live in dim lights and without fans. They ensure that plumbing and drainage problems are resolved but live in unhealthy surroundings. They provide security to apartments and houses round the clock but always looked upon with suspicious eyes.
They can’t get subsidized or free rations as they are not entitled for ration cards. Our farmers at least do have a possibility of getting loan waivers or zero interest loans, but migrant workers are not even considered for such privileges. They are the first ones targeted by selfish politicians calling them outsiders. In the pursuit of livelihood, they live hundreds of kilometers away from their families and get adjusted to new places, people and culture.
It is going to be blessing in disguise for migrant workers as they travel back and reunion with their families. They may never return and instead prefer to work close to their native places with dignity even for lower wages. They may not have any energy or motivation left to travel back and go through the same miseries.
We and our country are the actual losers of their desertion and going to pay heavy price for not valuing them. Our governments need to do an urgent course correction and treat them as assets and not liabilities.
It is high time that government provides social and financial security net for these highly skilled but unorganized resources to restore confidence in them. The migrant workers need to have a national register for governing their employment and wellbeing. There has to be a scheme similar to MNREGA to assure them of continuous employment and minimum wages. The central government should pass an ordinance or bill to criminalize any attacks on migrant workers. Their families should have access to free education, housing and health insurance benefits irrespective of their resident states.
All these measures can bring hope in migrant workers and they can confidently join back in nation building efforts to reach next level of growth.
Nagaraja Rao
Via E-mail
