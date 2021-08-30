I did access the report on hate crime laws mentioned by India West in its recent article. It’s a 54-page report titled, “Policy Spotlight: Hate Crime Laws,” dated July 2021.
Hate crime laws in the U.S. are indeed inconsistent and limited in addressing bias-motivated violence.
The report conducts a nationwide review of hate crime laws to reveal their variances and flaws in responding to crimes based on biases against racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and disabled individuals, among others.
While the laws intend to protect these vulnerable communities, the report says they are less effective in doing so due to bias in the criminal justice system.
In particular, the report highlighted the uptick in racially-motivated crimes targeting Asian American and Pacific Islanders, or AAPIs, during the pandemic.
Forty-six states as well as DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have their own hate crime laws, according to the report. But they all vary greatly, which leads to “a complex—and inconsistent—patchwork of policies and protections across the country,” the report said.
For example, most of the laws cover race, ethnicity and religion, but there is “considerable variation” when it comes to hate crimes based on disability, sexual orientation, gender identity and age.
The report also noted inconsistencies in hate crime data collection and reporting across states, with only half of them requiring law enforcement agencies to report hate crime data to the FBI.
It was especially disturbing to learn about hate crimes committed by blacks against Asians. Is it biased reporting or fueled by envy?
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
