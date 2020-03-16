In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, I’m suggesting that people check the CDC website (cdc.gov) for recommendations on dealing with the coronavirus. Following is a summary from the CDC and local medical experts:
- Social distancing: There is a consensus now that this is the best way to slow down the virus spread because a large percentage of infection spread is due to person to person transmission via airborne droplets. The 6-ft distance (approx. 30 sq. ft. space per person) from people is a significant measure to go by. All gatherings, even small, should observe this rule. All high-risk people – older, and people with the underlying condition - should self-quarantine. Younger family members or neighbors should help them get essentials like food and medicine. Stock up for four weeks. Order online.
- The second standard method of disease spread is by touching contaminated surfaces. Washing hands is critical before you feel your face! The complement to that is adopting a practice of wiping down surfaces (counters, knobs, handles, pens, etc.) that are touched by many people must be done very frequently. The virus can stay live up to a day on cardboard boxes, and up to two days on steel and plastic surfaces.
- All businesses should observe the above recommendation diligently. The administration is trying to help with economical packages for these businesses. Please avail of all such relief measures.
- All travel must be reduced to a very-essential only level.
- In Silicon Valley, many companies like Facebook and Google have already advised their employees to work from home. Companies should look at "work from home" alternatives for their employees.
- Most schools have been closed. Parents who have to work (healthcare, firefighters, others) and can't take care of kids at home should be compensated for childcare expenses at home. Encourage neighborhood young kids to help in baby-sitting.
The recommendations above will help flatten the curve of infection surge. We must reduce the hospitalization rate to shallow levels, so that the medical resources are not stretched, and everybody who needs help can get it.
We fully support the recommendations of the medical experts, and strongly recommend that we follow the social distancing and good hygiene both at the personal level and at the business level to beat down the virus infection spread quickly.
Ritesh Tandon,
17th Congressional district candidate from California
Via E-mail
