This is in reference to the letter from Tejinder Uberoi in a recent issue of India-West calling India’s alleged refusal to foreign aid as short sighted. In reality his view is short sighted. The Kerala state government and Shashi Tharoor cannot stay away from playing politics against the BJP, even in relief work of natural disaster in Kerala.
First of all, UAE’s offer of aid was promptly denied by UAE office in New Delhi, which makes the offer as a fake news.
Secondly, the BJP is not the first government to discourage foreign aid. In 2004, after the devastating Asian tsunami wreaked havoc along the Indian Ocean coastline, Tharoor’s Congress Prime Minister Manmohan Singh asserted that India would not accept humanitarian assistance from foreign governments. In fact, the Singh government provided assistance to other Asian countries affected by the same tsunami.
It is proper for India to assert the element of sovereignty and not be “colonized” by foreign money.
It would be more meaningful for UAE to offer direct assistance in kind, instead of cash, such as setting up field hospitals and helping rebuild the shattered infrastructure. After all, workers from Kerala helped build the UAE’s infrastructure.
The reality of cash money to a state government is that like in many other areas of public spending, the real constraint is the limited oversight and overstretched state capacity, a crucial dimension for governance without corruption.
Dahya Patel
Voorhees, New Jersey
