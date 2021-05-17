As your readers are all aware, there is a dire situation in India due to the sudden outburst of a Covid-19 second wave. Many grassroots organizations are working to provide necessary help to people they serve and more.
Some of them have approached us for funds. Instead of sending you several separate requests, I am sending you a combined appeal. Hope you will be able to donate generously to IDCA, who will in turn combine the funds and send them to the organizations you specify.
Below I list the organizations and their immediate needs.
1. Manav Sadhana, Ahmedabad, requested $110,000 to provide oxygen concentrator, other supplies and food to their beneficiaries and the staff. Will provide details upon request.
2. Every Infant Matters, New Delhi, $30,000. Want funds to distribute 1 million meals.
3. Ek Tara, Kolkata, need funds to educate and feed more than a 1000 children in slums of Kolkata.
4. Pardada Pardadi Education Society: Anupshahar, Uttar Pradesh, educating more than 4000 girls from 100 plus villages. Need support for educating and feeding these children.
5. Adarsh Mahila Griha Udyog, Latur, Maharashtra. $2000. Need funds to provide food to 125 families they serve.
6. Bal Sambal Sansthan, Jaipur; need $70,000, to educate, shelter and feed 100 children.
You can donate online at: https://idc-america.org/donate or mail your tax-deductible check payable to: IDCA, 143 Chaucer Court, Willowbrook, IL 60527
Mohan Jain
Trustee and founder president,
India Development Coalition of America
Via E-mail
