“Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth.” – Albert Einstein.
Mahatma Gandhi, the great spiritual, social and political leader of India, is considered the most revered figure of our time. He will remain so because of his eternal message of peace, love and the universal relevance of the principle of nonviolence. Recognizing his immense contribution to freedom struggles across the world, human rights and the novel method of mass mobilization (Satyagraha) to fight oppression, in 2007 the United Nations General Assembly designated Oct. 2nd, Gandhi's birthday, as International Day of Nonviolence. This occasion is now observed by 193 member nations.
Gandhi influenced and inspired many world leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, the Dalai Lama, Cesar E. Chavez, Lech Walesa, Aung San Su Kyi, President Barack Obama and others who carried their struggles based on the philosophy of nonviolence. His moral and novel methods of nonviolent resistance, civil disobedience, fasts, boycotts, non-cooperation, strikes brought down colonialism, imperialism, and dictatorships and strengthened the roots of popular sovereignty of civil, political and economic rights. He is regarded as the father of the human rights movement of the 20th century and the patron saint of peace and environmental justice-oriented struggles of the modern era. Indeed, the original phase of Arab Spring and the Occupy movement in the U.S. got inspiration from Gandhi and used nonviolent tactics in their overall approach.
Though born in India in 1869 in a coastal city of Porbandar, Gujarat and popularly known as Bapu, the Father of the Indian nation, Gandhi really belongs to the whole of humanity because of the universality of his message and teachings which have special significance and relevance in today's troubled world which is mired in religious hatred, political division, racial prejudice and human exploitation. Dr. King spoke of Gandhi: “Gandhi was inevitable. If humanity is to progress, Gandhi is inescapable. He lived, thought and acted, inspired by the vision of humanity evolving toward a world of peace and harmony. We may ignore him at our own risk.” Thomas Merton, a renowned Trappist monk, singled out Gandhi as a "great leader, one of the noblest men of our century, because he was truly and sincerely committed to peace politics. Gandhi's life was marked by wholeness and wisdom, an integrity and spiritual consistency.” Gandhi was a bridge between humanity and spirituality.
Gandhi was known for his devout Hindu faith. He advocated ‘Reverence for All Faiths’. He believed in the essential unity of all peoples and religions. He led a very simple lifestyle. He used to say: “Live simply so that others may simply live.” His commitment was shown in many ways. He fasted 17 times for Hindu-Muslim unity and to protest against the oppression of poor people, untouchability, and violence. The longest fast lasted 21 days.
He was imprisoned several times. Six times in South Africa and 7 times in India. He served approximately 5 years in prison. All for freedom, human rights, and justice.
Go learn more about Gandhi – in almost every written language, you can find information about Gandhi. Gandhi once said, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”
Let us celebrate Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. The year-long celebration from Oct. 2, 2019, to Oct. 2, 2020, will be observed in California. In India, plans are underway to celebrate the anniversary starting on Oct. 2, 2018, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, chair of the Planning Committee.
In California, many individual groups, organizations, colleges, and universities are considering celebrations by having conferences, seminars, and exhibitions on the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi. Fresno State is considering a number of activities in collaboration with community groups during the year of celebration. The Fresno Center for Nonviolence is planning to hold a Peace Conference in collaboration with various peace centers in California and some peace organizations. For the Interfaith Scholar Weekend, Fresno, has decided to invite a Gandhian scholar for its 2020 commemoration. The celebration will be on a global scale according to sources available from Government of India and Gandhian institutions in India. Development of a master calendar of celebration activities in California is under consideration.
Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor
Professor Emeritus,
California State University
Fresno, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.