I am a visitor to the city of San Francisco from India. The other day I visited the Ferry Building Market Place. The installation of the Gandhi statue near the Ferry Building is a commendable work and my appreciation to all those involved in this great work. However, I noticed certain deficiencies which need attention:
1. The body of the statue is full of bird droppings. It is obvious that the place is dense with birds.
2. The statue is not protected by a fence.
3. A vendor stacked his product cases leaning on the statue pedestal.
I have the following suggestions:
a. A bird guard should be suitably designed and placed over the statue.
b. The pedestal height to be raised by at least two feet.
c. A circular perimeter of free space should be allowed around the statue of at least eight feet.
I request your readers to take up this issue with the concerned city officials and Indian organizations.
Guru Mahagaonkar
President
Shivarudra Trust
Via E-mail
