We at South Asians for Biden are grateful to celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The South Asian community was absolutely a key part of a broad-based coalition to elect the Biden-Harris ticket. The results demonstrate that every phone call to an undecided voter, every conversation you may have had with a friend or family member about what this election means to you, were all important to this outcome, and we profusely thank them for all their efforts.
As we think ahead to ensure that the Biden-Harris administration is successful, it is absolutely crucial that they have a Democratic-controlled Senate to enact the agenda we voted for. Two Georgia Senate seats are slated for runoff elections on Jan. 5, 2021, with star candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock. We are proud to announce that South Asians for Biden is hosting phone banks in order to reach out to members of the South Asian community in Georgia in the runoff elections.
We look forward to working with the community in the future to ensure a brighter future for our country.
Neha Dewan
National Director,
South Asians for Biden
Via E-mail
