I read with interest your article regarding a campaign to allay COVID-19 vaccine fears. Vaccine hesitancy is not hurting us yet because the demand for the vaccine far strips its supply, but once everyone who wants a vaccine is vaccinated, this issue would become crucial, especially if one-third of the population is reluctant to be vaccinated.
Dr. Sherita Hill Golden’s article, “COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy: 12 Things You Need to Know,” published in hopkinsmedicine.org, is very relevant in the context of addressing the vaccination hesitancy issue. Due to lack of space, I cannot provide any further details.
In my opinion, the fear of vaccination is totally irrational. It’s a good thing that well-known, trusted public health professionals, like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, will have ad campaign to allay COVID-19 vaccine fears, but I suspect there are quite a few people in this country who got brainwashed by former President Trump into believing that COVID-19 is a media hoax, not to be taken seriously. Even though Trump is gone, his disinformation campaign may have caused lasting damage to the psyche of a vast population of people who have more faith in conspiracy theories than in what the science says or what the mainstream (or “lamestream,” as they call it) media says.
There is only one sure way to change the mindset of the vaccine deniers: make full vaccination a requirement to work, shop, fly, cruise, or to use any public facility.
In a related issue from India, nobody knows yet for sure why virus cases dropped so dramatically in that country, but based on what I have read so far, the following factors may have triggered the drop. One, testing has increased from before, allowing early detection. Two, people are going to hospitals earlier. Three, mask mandates and compliance to those mandates for fear of being fined. Besides, every time they fine a person they also give them a mask to wear. And, Prime Minister Modi always has his mask on whenever he appears on TV.
Four, awareness is widespread. Whenever you make a phone call in India, instead of a ring tone, you hear government-sponsored messages warning you to wash your hands and wear a mask. Now, the phone messages also urge people to get vaccinated. Five, most of the country is hot and humid. When the air is humid and warm, the respiratory droplets containing the virus fall to the ground more quickly, and it makes virus transmission harder.
Six, because of exposure to various diseases, such as cholera, typhoid, tuberculosis, malaria, and the like, Indians have built-in immunity to resist new viruses. Seven, India is a young country. Only six percent Indians are above 65 and more than half the population is under 25. It’s the older folks who are most vulnerable to catch infection. Lastly, 66 percent Indians live in rural areas, mostly spending time outdoors. The virus gets diffused, and not transmitted.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
