I came to America as an immigrant in 1971 under the third preference category because I had an electrical engineering degree. I got married in India in 1975, I became a U.S. citizen in 1976 and applied for immigration for my brothers and brothers-in-law immediately after under the sixth preference immigration quota. They all came to America and became U.S. citizens also.
Like most Indian Americans, I reveled in my success in America and attributed it to my ingenuity and hard work.
Only in the last few years, I have started to realize the tremendous gratitude I owe to the struggles of black people and the passage of the American Civil Rights Law in 1965.
As you know, only in the early 70s was the immigration of non-white people opened up after the civil rights law was passed – I also got my green card under this quota.
I am immensely grateful to black people and their struggles and, now, my ego hangs a bit loose around my head and my heart opens up for their long struggles in America for racial justice for more than 400 years.
Frankly, I got an easy ride.
Ravi Sahay
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.