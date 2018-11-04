Over the last month I have witnessed something inspirational. Members of our Indian American community came together at the last moment to step up and speak up. They are standing up against one of the top unified school districts of our nation, ABC Unified School District. They were an instrumental part of organizing opposing position to ABCUSD’s decision to put on the Nov. 6 election a $258 million bond. It is simply called Measure BB. Property tax you keep on paying until you reach Haridham.
The Indian community is well established in the heart of Los Angeles and when they witnessed no one was speaking up or standing up, they formed a group to organize a movement against this bond. With the help of United Homeowners Alliance, members of all communities got the facts and not just marketing material from those who say yes to more taxes. Measure BB bond got viral acknowledgement as a bad bond for asking money for safety and modernization.
Most residents of Cerritos, Artesia, Hawaiian Gardens, Lakewood, Norwalk and voters were taken by surprise. By the time long term local residents realized what was going on, the marketing engine of special interest was already in motion and against them.
I am proud of members of our community who risked it all to stand up to unions which represents teachers and principals and to the school district which hosts California’s top high school, when they observed too many inconsistencies. Thank you for leading and showing, there is nothing to be afraid of, and as one community, we will gladly vote say yes or no as and when is necessary. This time on Nov. 6, join us and VOTE NO on measure BB.
Parimal Shah
Business Owner
ABC Unified School District
Southern California
Via E-mail
